Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

AFL stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

