Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Lessened by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $110.51 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.82 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.