Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,336,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.34%.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 11,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,556.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 119,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,470 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

