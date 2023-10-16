AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,088 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.7% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after buying an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

MRK stock opened at $104.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

