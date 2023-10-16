Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

