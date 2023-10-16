Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.

ALHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. The company had revenue of $462.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

