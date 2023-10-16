Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.28.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

