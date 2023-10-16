Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alumina Stock Down 3.0 %

AWCMY stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Alumina has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWCMY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

