Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,758 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Amcor worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amcor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,369,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 340,710 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Amcor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,043,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,635,000 after acquiring an additional 96,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its position in Amcor by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.01%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

