American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.