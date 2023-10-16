American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,317,000 after buying an additional 325,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169,609 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

