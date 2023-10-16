American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.1 %

AIG opened at $61.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

View Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.