AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.6 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $27.50 on Monday. AMG Critical Materials has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94.

About AMG Critical Materials

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

