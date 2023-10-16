Analysts Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) PT at $26.67

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKU. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BankUnited Trading Down 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. LSV Asset Management increased its position in BankUnited by 1,361.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $31,064,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BankUnited by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,782,000 after purchasing an additional 660,759 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,510,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after buying an additional 635,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $9,868,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.