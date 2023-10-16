Analysts Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target at $42.14

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAWN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

