Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Price Target at $324.92

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAM

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Boston Beer by 172.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi raised its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 302.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $349.24 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.62.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.