ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $293.13 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

