Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

ATBPF stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.39. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

