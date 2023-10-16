Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $159.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $163.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.