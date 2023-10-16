Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ardent Leisure Group Price Performance

ARDLF stock opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. Ardent Leisure Group has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.40.

Ardent Leisure Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Ardent Leisure Group Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

