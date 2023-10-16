Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ardent Leisure Group Price Performance
ARDLF stock opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. Ardent Leisure Group has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.40.
Ardent Leisure Group Company Profile
