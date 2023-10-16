Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aritzia and Zumiez’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aritzia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zumiez $895.03 million 0.35 $21.03 million ($0.45) -35.13

Zumiez has higher revenue and earnings than Aritzia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.2% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Zumiez shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aritzia and Zumiez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aritzia N/A N/A N/A Zumiez -0.95% -2.18% -1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aritzia and Zumiez, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aritzia 0 2 1 0 2.33 Zumiez 0 2 0 0 2.00

Aritzia currently has a consensus price target of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 164.12%. Zumiez has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Aritzia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aritzia is more favorable than Zumiez.

Summary

Aritzia beats Zumiez on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes. It offers its products under the Wilfred, Wilfred Free, Babaton, The Group by Babaton, Babaton 101, Ten by Babaton, Tna, Little Moon, Sunday Best, Super World, TnAction, Denim Forum, Auxiliary, Talula, Tna x EMU, New Era, and Merrell brands. The company was formerly known as Aritzia Capital Corporation and changed its name to Aritzia Inc. in August 2016. Aritzia Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. The company also operates zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

