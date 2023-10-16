Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Up 12.2% in September

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,584,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 3,193,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Arizona Metals Stock Up 2.8 %

AZMCF stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Arizona Metals from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

