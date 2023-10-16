Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.14.
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:V opened at $237.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.76 and its 200-day moving average is $234.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
