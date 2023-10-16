Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Investec raised Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,900.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

