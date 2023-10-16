Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 16.15%. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an "underweight" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $125.25.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

