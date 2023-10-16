Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 313.0 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMIVF stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

