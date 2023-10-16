Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,256 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $209.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

