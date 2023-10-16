B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 305,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush raised Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $285.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.41. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

