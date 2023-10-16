B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,412 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $93.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

