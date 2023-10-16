Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $11.43 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 5,513.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

