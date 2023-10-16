Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stake Lifted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,962,000 after acquiring an additional 139,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,925,000 after buying an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $82.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

