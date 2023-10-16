Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 238 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.36 and a 200-day moving average of $151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

