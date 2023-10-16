BIP Wealth LLC Buys 3,161 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,883,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.61.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $109.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $109.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

