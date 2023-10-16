Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $525,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,253,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,858,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,368,000 after acquiring an additional 238,437 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $110.72 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.