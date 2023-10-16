Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $246,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of META stock opened at $314.69 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.90 and its 200 day moving average is $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

