Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Reduced by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $39.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.