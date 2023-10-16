Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 414 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 414 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HubSpot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in HubSpot by 34.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $456.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.99 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $24,754,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.