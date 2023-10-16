Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.05.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

