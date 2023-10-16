Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $154,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $10.37 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

