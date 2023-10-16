Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $262,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.35.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $163.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

