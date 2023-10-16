Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.47.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $157.16 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,524 shares of company stock valued at $17,433,986. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

