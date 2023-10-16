Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.55% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MISL opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

About First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

