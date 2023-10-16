Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

