Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 271 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after buying an additional 1,469,975 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after buying an additional 1,384,467 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $44.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

