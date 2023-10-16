Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 598 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $226.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $67.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

