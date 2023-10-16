Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 625 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

