Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,560,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 26.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,027,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,280,000 after acquiring an additional 635,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $93.22 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.02%.

In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

