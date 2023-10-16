CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $68.23 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

