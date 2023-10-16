Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases 380 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 95,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on META. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Shares of META opened at $314.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.94. The firm has a market cap of $809.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

