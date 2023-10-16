Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Position Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.